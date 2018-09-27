Peace in Korea Can Be Reached Only Via Diplomacy, Denuclearization - Pompeo

"The President has directed me to travel to Pyongyang next month to meet with Chairman Kim," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during his address to the UN Security Council.
Peace on the Korean peninsula is only attainable through diplomacy and denuclearization, Pompeo added.
On Wednesday, the US State Department announced that Pompeo has accepted an invitation to visit Pyongyang next month that was extended to him by North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho during a meeting in New York.
On June 12, US President Donald Trump and Kim held their first official summit in Singapore. Upon the conclusion of the talks, the two countries signed a bilateral agreement outlining their joint commitment to work toward the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. However, the agreement did not specify steps or deadlines as to when would denuclearization be achieved.
