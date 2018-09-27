Peace in Korea Can Be Reached Only Via Diplomacy, Denuclearization - Pompeo

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that he will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to Pyongyang in October.

"The President has directed me to travel to Pyongyang next month to meet with Chairman Kim," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during his address to the UN Security Council.

Peace on the Korean peninsula is only attainable through diplomacy and denuclearization, Pompeo added.

The secretary of state also said the United States continues to see illegal ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum for use by North Korea and is disappointed that certain UN Security Council members continue to use North Korean laborers.

On Wednesday, the US State Department announced that Pompeo has accepted an invitation to visit Pyongyang next month that was extended to him by North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho during a meeting in New York.

On June 12, US President Donald Trump and Kim held their first official summit in Singapore. Upon the conclusion of the talks, the two countries signed a bilateral agreement outlining their joint commitment to work toward the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. However, the agreement did not specify steps or deadlines as to when would denuclearization be achieved.