UN Command Says Having Communication with N. Korea for First Time in 11 Years

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US-led United Nations Command and North Korean senior officials are having military communications for the first time in more than ten years, US Forces Korea Commander nominee Army Gen. Robert Abrams told the Senate Armed Services Committee during his confirmation hearing.

"It’s been over 300 days, as you’ve noted, since the last major provocation from the DPRK," Abrams said on Tuesday. "And since then, there’s been significant dialogue at multiple levels to include, not well reported, but military to military communications between UN command and the DPRK at senior officer level in the first time in 11 years."

In June, Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un held a summit in Singapore during which the North Korean leader expressed a commitment to abandon the country’s nuclear weapons program, while the United States pledged to provide security guarantees and freeze joint military exercises with South Korea.

On Monday, Trump said that there will be a second summit between the United States and North Korea in a similar format, but the location has not been determined yet.