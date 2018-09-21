Register
17:48 GMT +321 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference at his office in Jerusalem, Israel, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015.

    Kremlin Yet to Decide on Israel Ties After Plane Crash in Syria

    © AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov
    World
    Get short URL
    4120

    The Russian president’s spokesman said Friday that President Vladimir Putin had been briefed on what an Israeli military delegation had to share with the Russian Defense Ministry on the downing of its jet in Syria, but stressed a decision on the Kremlin’s next step was premature.

    "It is too early to ask about that. You should ask the Defense Ministry," Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow after a query about the Russian government’s future relationship with Israel.

    The spokesman confirmed that Putin was "aware of the information" presented, but added this was "special data," and only military experts were capable of saying whether it was satisfactory.

    READ MORE: Russia-Israel Cooperation Will be More Effective After Il-20 Crash — Scholar

    Dmitry Peskov dismissed Israeli media reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not answer calls from Syrian leader Bashar Assad after the crash of Russia's Il-20 aircraft in Syria.

    "This is not true, do not believe these reports by Israeli media outlets," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on Israeli media reports that the situation with the Il-20 angered Putin and he did not answer calls from Assad.

    The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier this week that contact with Russia's Il-20 returning to the Hmeimim airbase was lost late on September 17. The ministry said that around that time four Israeli F-16 fighters attacked Syrian targets in Latakia. It said that Israeli pilots put the Russian aircraft under the attack of Syria's air defenses, and the Il-20 was shot down by an S-200 missile. Fifteen Russian servicemen were killed.

    READ MORE: Putin, Security Council Discuss Servicemen Security in Syria After Il-20 Crash

    The Defense Ministry said Israeli aircraft deliberately created a dangerous situation in Latakia. Israel had not warned the command of the Russian group of troops in Syria about the planned operation in the area. The Russian military said it regards Israel's provocative actions as hostile and reserves the right to a proper response.

    Russia-US Relations

    Modest efforts of public organizations to revive the Russia-US relations are hindered by the "hysteria sweeping through Washington," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

    "Unfortunately, I am not aware about this, so I find it difficult to answer the question. On the contrary, I would say that even modest attempts to revive the work and contacts through public groups have been actually constrained by the 'concrete wall' of this very hysteria which is sweeping through Washington and which we face every day," the spokesman said.

    The remarks came after reporters asked Peskov whether the president was aware that some organizations, linked to the development of public diplomacy, had allegedly sent appeals to the Russian president following the Russia-US summit in Helsinki, but received no answer.

    READ MORE: US Ready to Impose 'Very Severe' Sanctions on Russia Over Skripal Case

    Russia intends to respond to unilateral restrictions on the part of the United States in line with the principle of reciprocity, it will adopt measures that best suit the national interests, Dmitry Peskov said.

    "The measures that best suit the interests of the Russian Federation will be taken, since the United States very often resorts to such measures, they can't even be called sanctions, these are unilateral restrictions… We adhere and will adhere to the principle of reciprocity, this should not be doubted. And the main thing is that Moscow will do what is in its interests," Peskov said.

    A spire of a Moscow Kremlin tower and a Russian flag on Red Square
    © Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
    Russia to Respond to New Set of US Sanctions on Reciprocal Basis - Lavrov
    He said the new US sanctions are hostile, unfriendly, unpredictable, adding that they damage relations that are already in a miserable state and that Moscow had enough time to analyze threats posed by the new restrictions and minimize risks.

    Peskov said the sanctions hysteria in Washington still dominates, hindering a sober assessment of prospects of bilateral relations. He said such actions by the US point to unfair competition, adding that Russian defense industry products are "super-competitive".

    On Thursday, the United States added 33 people and entities to its Russian defense and intelligence sector blacklist, meaning that anyone who does business with them will face mandatory US sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

    Putin's Potential Visit to France

    The decision on the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to France for the centenary of the end of the World War I has not been made yet, Peskov said.

    "No, we will tell you when there is a final decision, we will let you know," Peskov told reporters when asked if any decision has been made on the invitation Putin received to attend the anniversary.

    French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann said last week Paris was hoping that Putin would accept the invitation and called the upcoming celebrations "a very important and symbolic forum."

    The World War I lasted over four years. The ceasefire that put an end to active hostilities was signed on November 11, 1918, near the French commune of Compiegne.

    Related:

    Russia-Israel Cooperation Will be More Effective After Il-20 Crash - Scholar
    Israeli AF Commander in Russia in Connection With Il-20 Crash - Netanyahu
    US Put 33 Russian Officials to Sanction List After Treasury Receives New Powers
    Tags:
    sanctions, Il-20, Israel, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cold-Blooded Tenants: A French Man Who Owns 400 Reptiles
    Cold-Blooded Tenants: Frenchman Owns 400 Reptiles
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse