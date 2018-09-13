US Ready to Impose 'Very Severe' Sanctions on Russia Over Skripal Case

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Trump administration is ready to impose a new and "very severe" round of sanctions against Russia in November if Moscow does not take certain steps in the wake of the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom, Assistant Secretary of State Manisha Singh said on Thursday.

"We have indicated to them that they can evade, they can make themselves not subject to these sanctions if they allow the onsite inspections, if they give us a verifiable assurance that they will not use these nerve agents against their own people again," Singh said. "They have not done so so far, so to that extent, we are looking at this November deadline as absolutely, we plan to impose a very severe second round of sanctions under the CBW [Biological Weapons and Warfare Elimination Act]."

In early August, the United States announced a new round of sanctions against Russia over its alleged involvement in the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in UK's Salisbury in March.

The first wave of restrictions took effect on August 22, while the second package would depend on Moscow's future policies.