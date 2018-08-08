US Imposing Sanctions on Russia Over Skripal Poisoning - State Department

The US State Department announced Wednesday that it would be issuing sanctions against Russia in regards to the poisoning of both Yulia and Sergei Skripal.

The reasoning offered by the department states that it determined Russia had used the nerve agent Novichok purposely against the Skripals. Sanctions are expected to take effect on or around August 22.

Prior to the announcement, the US had joined in with fellow European nations blaming Russia for the incident, however, the Trump administration hadn't issued a formal statement on the matter.

According to NBC News, immediate repercussions will act as an add-on to previous sanctions, limiting exports and financing. "The biggest impact from the initial sanctions is expected to come from a ban on granting licenses to export sensitive national security goods to Russia, which in the past have included items like electronic devices and components, along with test and calibration equipment for avionics," the report states.

The publication also indicated that sanctions could lead to worsening diplomatic relations and the suspension of Aeroflot flights to the US.

On March 14, days after the Skripals were found slumped on a park bench in Salisbury, England, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced that she would be expelling 23 Russian diplomats from the country. The decision was in response to what the prime minister claimed was a move "highly likely" carried out by Russia since the substance used to poison the pair was identified. Novichok is a military-grade nerve agent developed in Russia.

Months later, on June 30, two others were found unconscious in the UK city of Amesbury, near Salisbury. According to UK officials, both Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley were exposed to the same nerve agent that the Skripals had come in contact with. This, too, was blamed on Russia. Sturgess later died.

Russia has adamantly denied that it played any role in either poisoning, stressing that the UK has failed to offer any solid evidence to back up their claims.