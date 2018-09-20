Putin, Security Council Discuss Servicemen Security in Syria After Il-20 Crash

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed on Thursday with permanent members of the Russian Security Council the security issues of the Russian military personnel in Syria, as well as the results of the September 9 elections in Russia, cooperation with Belarus and a number of other topics, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The agenda included the issue of raising the level of security of Russian servicemen in Syria after the crash of the Russian Il-20 plane near the Hmeymim base," Peskov said.

"There was an exchange of views on the results of the elections in Russia that took place on September 9," he added.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the participants of the meeting also discussed current issues of Russia's social and economic development, as well as Russian-Belarusian cooperation ahead of Putin-Lukashenko meeting in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi on September 21.

READ MORE: Russian MoD Refutes Claim Il-20 Hit Due to Failure in Friend/Foe Identification

Previously this week, Russian military lost contact with the crew of a Russian Il-20 military aircraft during an Israeli attack on Syrian targets in Latakia. The Russian Ministry of Defense accused the Israeli military of deliberately creating a dangerous situation and using the plane as a shield against Syrian air defenses.