Register
18:43 GMT +318 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    IL-20

    Il-20 Accidentally Downed by Syria: Putin Calls Incident Tragic Chain of Events

    © Photo: arms-expo.ru
    World
    Get short URL
    6118

    A Russian military aircraft went off radar near Hmeymim Airbase on Monday, which coincided with Israeli strikes on Syrian targets in Latakia. On Tuesday, the Russian MoD stated that the plane was downed by Syrian air defenses after Israeli jets used it as cover. In light of the revelations, Sputnik has rounded up the key details about the incident.

    Missiles Strike Infrastructure in Latakia

    On Monday evening, Syrian media reported missile strikes on the province of Latakia, with some rockets hitting parts of the city, while many projectiles were successfully intercepted by Syrian air defenses.

    READ MORE: Syria Downs Russian IL-20 by Mistake Amid Israeli Raid, Moscow Blames Tel Aviv

    "Syria's air defense systems have responded to an air attack in Latakia. Most likely there were drones and missiles involved," a source told Sputnik, while another source from the Syrian military suggested that the attack was perpetrated from the sea.

    Reacting to the reports, the Russian military stated that airspace control radar systems had detected missile launches from the French frigate Auvergne in the Mediterranean. Later on Tuesday, French military Colonel Patrik Steiger said that Paris denied "any involvement in the incident."

    Russian Plane Goes Off Radars

    Shortly afterwards, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian Il-20 aircraft vanished from radar near Hmeymim Airbase in Syria with 15 servicemen on board.

    "On September 17, at about 11 p.m. Moscow time [20:00 GMT], the communication with the crew of the Russian Il-20 aircraft was lost when it was over the Mediterranean Sea, some 35 kilometers from the Syrian coast, on its way back to Hmeymim Airbase.”

    Addressing the missing plane, the ministry stated that it had identified four Israeli F-16 jets carrying out airstrikes on targets in Latakia. An Israeli Defense Forces spokesman, however, refused to comment on the foreign reports.

    US Media Report Russian Jet Was Accidentally Shot Down by Syria

    In the aftermath of the incident, CNN cited an unnamed US official with knowledge of the situation as saying that the Il-20 plane was accidentally downed by the Syrian military's anti-aircraft artillery when Damascus tried to “stop a barrage of Israeli missiles.”

    READ MORE: F-16s Were Already in Israeli Airspace When Syria Hit Russian Aircraft — IDF

    Russian MoD Accuses Israel of Provoking Plane's Downing

    During a presser earlier in the day, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov stated that the Russian aircraft was indeed downed by Syrian air defenses after Israeli F-16s used it as a shield.

    "Using the Russian plane as a shield, the Israeli pilots put it in the fire of Syrian air defense systems… the Il-20… was hit by the S-200 system's missile," Konashenkov stated.

    Search Op Underway

    Stressing that the search-and-rescue operation near the crash site was underway, Konashenkov said 15 Russian servicemen had died as a result of the "irresponsible actions" of the IDF, which violated "the spirit of the Israeli-Russian partnership."

    “Eight ships, including Russian Naval cutters and supply vessels, are participating in the operation to locate the crew of the Russian Il-20 aircraft which crashed off the coast of Latakia," the ministry said.

    He further branded “these provocative actions” by Israel as “hostile,” adding that the MoD reserved the right to an “adequate” response.

    READ MORE: Downed IL-20 Was on Recon Mission Over Idlib De-Escalation Zone – Russian MoD

    Shortly after, the ministry announced that as a result of the search mission, the bodies of the crew had been located and pulled up on board the ships.

    Syria Has No Comments, IDF Blames Damascus

    In light of the Russian MoD's statements, the Syrian army has not provided any comments so far.  Meanwhile, the IDF broke its silence via Twitter to address the incident, which it blamed on Syrian forces, and promised to share “all the relevant information with the Russian government.” At the same time, Israel appeared to have recognized that it had struck military infrastructure in Latakia.

    Putin: Israel Didn't Down Il-20, It Was a Chain of Tragic Accidental Circumstances

    During a press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban later on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Israel didn't down the Russian plane; it was a “chain of tragic accidental circumstances” that led to the crash.

    "When people die, especially in such tragic circumstances, it is always a tragedy, a tragedy for us all, for the whole country and for the families of our dead friends. In this connection, I certainly offer my condolences to the relatives of those who were killed in the crash,” Putin said.

    President Vladimir Putin holds a jont press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban
    © Sputnik / Alexey Druzhinin
    Putin: Israel Didn't Down Russian Aircraft, Incident Caused by Chain of Tragic Circumstances
    "Most certainly, we have to sort the case out most seriously. And our attitude to the tragedy is outlined in the Russian Defense Ministry's statement," he stressed.

    The president promised to boost the security of Russian military personnel in Syria.

    "Russia's retaliatory measures with regard to the Il-20 downing will be directed primarily at stepping up security of Russian military officers in Syria, our military facilities in the Syrian Arab Republic. These will be the steps everyone will notice," he emphasized.

    According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin will likely hold a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later in the day.

    Tags:
    strike, missile attack, missile, downing, crash site, airplane crash, crash, Jet Crash, jet, plane, Benjamin Netanyahu, Vladimir Putin, Israel, Russia, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse