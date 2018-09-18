Paris Denies Involvement in Disappearance of Russian Il-20 Over Syria

A Russian military aircraft with 14 people on board disappeared from radar screens over Syria at the same time that Israeli and French forces were mounting aerial attacks on targets in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry has stated.

"We deny any involvement," spokesman for the French military Colonel Patrik Steiger said.

The United States believes that the plane, an Ilyushin Il-20 aircraft, was accidentally shot down by friendly fire from Syrian anti-aircraft artillery, a US official noted.

On September 17, at about 11 p.m. Moscow time [20:00 GMT], communication with the crew of the aircraft was lost when it was over the Mediterranean Sea on its way back to Hmeymim Airbase, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

READ MORE: Russian Aircraft Went Off Radar Near Hmeymim Airbase in Syria, Military Reports

Earlier the same day, Syrian media reported a missile attack on the Syrian city of Latakia.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW