F-16s Were Already in Israeli Airspace When Syria Hit Russian Aircraft - IDF

"When the Syrian Army launched the missiles that hit the Russian plane, IAF [Israeli Air Force] jets were already within Israeli airspace … During the strike against the target in Latakia, the Russian plane that was then hit was not within the area of the operation," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) wrote on Twitter.
The military noted that the incident was caused by "extensive and inaccurate" fire of Syrian air defense systems.
"The Syrian anti-air batteries fired indiscriminately and from what we understand, did not bother to ensure that no Russian planes were in the air," the IDF added.
READ MORE: Israel Unlikely to Fly Freely Over Syria After Il-20 Incident — Ex-Official
The incident claimed the lives of 15 Russian servicemen. The Russian military said it regards Israel's provocative actions as hostile and reserves the right to a proper response.
All comments
Show new comments (0)