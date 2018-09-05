Ex-UK PM Blair Discussed Brexit, Immigration & Pipeline With Italy's Salvini

The former British prime minister announced the planned meeting with Italian Deputy PM Matteo Salvini earlier this week, stating the meeting’s agenda included the expansion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) from Azerbaijan to southern Italy.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Salvini described his meeting with Tony Blair as "friendly" and "positive", revealing that other contemporary European issues, including Brexit and immigration, were discussed.

"Today at the [The Palace of] Viminale with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to talk about immigration, Brexit and energy policies," Mr. Salvini wrote in a Twitter post accompanied by an image of the pair.

Oggi al Viminale con l’ex premier britannico Tony Blair per parlare di immigrazione, Brexit e politiche energetiche. Ho proposto una conferenza su sviluppo e investimenti per l'Africa, incontro cordiale e positivo, abbiamo reciprocamente apprezzato l’approccio concreto. pic.twitter.com/dJNvHZvJK2 — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) September 4, 2018

He went on to say that he suggested a conference to discuss and facilitate investment in Africa to aid its development, adding that they "reciprocally appreciated the concrete approach."

The proposed pipeline extension will link Azerbaijan's energy reserves to Puglia, before it can be distributed throughout the Italian market via existing midstream infrastructure.

Blair currently serves as a consultant for the Azerbaijan government, having previously advised the Saudi government and other developing Asian economic powers.

Salvini was appointed Italy’s deputy prime minister earlier this year, several months after his party received a large chunk of the vote in March’s general election, with President Sergio Mattarella struggling to form a government.

Also serving as the government’s interior minister, Salvini was at the forefront of the recent dispute between Italy and Brussels over the former’s refusal to allow a boat carrying migrants to dock on its territory.

