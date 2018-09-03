Duterte Sorry for Calling Obama 'Son of a Wh*re,' Calls Trump 'Good Friend'

The Philippine president, who arrived in Israel on September 2 on a four-day official visit, is known for making controversial comments in public, including the remark that he would be happy to "slaughter (narcotics) addicts" like Adolf Hitler "massacred Jews."

During his speech to Filipino workers in Jerusalem on Sunday, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte apologized for calling Barack Obama a "son of a wh*re" four years ago, but refused to admit to any wrongdoing in 'joking' about rape in the Philippines.

"It would be appropriate also to say at this time that, Mr. Obama, you're a civilian, I am sorry for uttering those words. It was plain 'talkatese' or so like yours," Duterte said, referring to his stern language towards the former US President.

At the same time, he described Obama as a "cold" person who was "always at a distance," adding that the current US president Donald Trump is his "good friend."

In 2016, Duterte warned then-US president Obama against questioning his extrajudicial drug-war-related killings of alleged criminals.

"You must be respectful. Do not just throw away questions and statements. Son of a wh*re, I will curse you in that forum," Duterte said, in a nod to an ASEAN summit he planned to attend at the time.

On his controversial remarks about rape in the Philippines, Duterte explained that he was joking, but added that he was just exercising his right to freedom of speech in a democratic society.

Late last week, when asked about the growing number of rape cases in his hometown of Davao, Duterte said that the situation will persist "as long as there are many beautiful women."

"Who agrees to do it on the first request anyway? Will the woman allow it? No. Nobody agrees to do it on the first try. That is rape," Duterte noted.