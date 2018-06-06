Register
18:11 GMT +306 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte addresses Filipino Overseas Workers who were repatriated from Kuwait, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in suburban Pasay city southeast of Manila, Philippines

    Kiss Me Hard Before You Go: Duterte Says Ready to Step Down if Women Want It

    © AP Photo / Bullit Marquez
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    220

    The Philippines flamboyant President Rodrigo Duterte has landed in hot water again, this time for kissing a married woman on the lips.

    After taking angry flak the for what critics call a “sexist act” Duterte said he will step down if enough women say they feel offended and sign a petition for him to go, Reuters reported, citing the Manila-based print and online newspaper Philstar.

    “Well I think if all women here would sign a petition for me to resign, I will resign,” Duterte told reporters on Tuesday as he returned from an official visit to Seoul.

    The scandal broke out on Sunday when photos and videos of the 73-year-old president asking a married woman from an audience of Filipino expats if she would kiss him to get one of the books he was handing out during the meeting.

    In this Aug. 16, 2017, photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during the 19th Founding Anniversary of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption at the Malacanang Presidential Palace in Manila, Philippines.
    © AP Photo / Aaron Favila
    Duterte Trades Book About Sex in Catholic Church for Kiss From Woman (VIDEO)
    The woman, who admitted she is married and appeared excited to see Duterte in person, agreed.

    "There wasn't malice in it," she said. "For me, for him, it didn't mean anything."

    Even though the woman said she didn’t feel her rights had been violated, many women’s rights advocacy groups in the Philippines slammed Duterte’s frolic vowing that they were not taking such “sexist” behavior sitting down.

    According to Philstar, Duterte sees no ulterior motive behind his act which he says was just a “gimmick,” “pure showbiz” everyone had enjoyed.

    He added that kissing women was his “style” during his 22 years as a mayor in Davao City prior to becoming president.

    READ MORE: Duterte Threatens to Throw UN Experts Coming to Philippines ‘to the Crocodiles'

    “During the campaign in my mayorship days, I kissed every woman there, lips to lips,” the 73-year-old Duterte said.

    “It’s my style. Find your own style. There is nothing bad in a simple kiss. They are just envious,” he added.

    Related:

    Duterte Trades Book About Sex in Catholic Church for Kiss From Woman (VIDEO)
    'He Can Go to Hell' - Duterte Rebuffs UN Official Who Criticized Him
    Duterte Threatens to Throw UN Experts Coming to Philippines ‘to the Crocodiles’
    Tags:
    women's rights groups, married woman, kiss, scandal, Rodrigo Duterte, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    No Eagles Allowed
    No Eagles Allowed
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse