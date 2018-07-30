Gulen Supporters Deny Media Reports About His Death - Foundation Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Media reports about Turkish Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen's death are false, and the opposition activist is still alive, his supporters told Sputnik on Monday.

"Mr. Gulen is alive. Those reports are incorrect," said Rabia Sirin, a spokesperson for the Gulen-affiliated Alliance for Shared Values.

The Alliance for Shared Values has released a number of Gulen statements since the time of his reported death. For instance, on July 25, the foundation issued a statement from Gulen offering condolences to the victims of wildfires in Greece.

Last week, multiple Turkish media outlets reported that Gulen died about a month ago as the result of cancer and was buried in an unmarked grave.

READ MORE: Turkish Intelligence Abducts 2 Gulen Supporters in Azerbaijan, Ukraine — Reports

© REUTERS / Osman Orsal Turkey Sacks Over 18,000 Public Service Workers Over Gulen Links in New Decree

Gulen resides in exile in the US state of Pennsylvania, and Turkish authorities have demanded his extradition to Turkey.

Turkey accuses the Gulen movement of organizing the failed coup of July 2016. Following the unrest, over 50,000 military personnel, activists, officials, journalists, and legal and educational workers were arrested over suspected links to Gulen, who has been residing in the United States since 1999 and denies the allegations against him.