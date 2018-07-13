Register
    Lower Saxony's Interior Minister Boris Pistorius holds the cover of a list with the names of alleged supporters of the Gulen movement that was handed over to Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (Bundesnachrichtendienst) by representatives of the Turkish intelligence service, during a press conference in Hanover, central Germany, on March 28, 2017

    Turkish Intelligence Abducts 2 Gulen Supporters in Azerbaijan, Ukraine - Reports

    ANKARA (Sputnik) - Agents of Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MİT) on Thursday transferred to Istanbul two members of the movement of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen previously detained in Azerbaijan and Ukraine, local media reported.

    Turkish nationals, Isa Ozdemir and Salih ZekiYigit, who were detained in Azerbaijan and Ukraine respectively, were brought to Turkey by a private plane, according to the Anadolu news agency.

    People walk past a poster for Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, Turkey, June 25, 2018. The poster reads: Our people won, Turkey won, Thank you istanbul
    © REUTERS / Osman Orsal
    Turkey Sacks Over 18,000 Public Service Workers Over Gulen Links in New Decree
    No further details of the operation have been provided so far.

    The Gulen movement, known as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) in Turkey, is accused by Ankara of having organized the 2016 coup attempt in the country. Since that time, the Turkish authorities have arrested thousands of journalists, activists, military personnel, education and public sector workers, accusing them of having supported Gulen. The Islamic cleric, residing in the United States, has denied his involvement in the failed coup d’etat.

    READ MORE: Turkey Issues Warrants for 70 Soldiers Over Suspected Links to Gulen – Reports

    According to Andolu, the Turkish intelligence service has so far abducted 80 Turkish nationals from 18 countries over their alleged links to FETO.

