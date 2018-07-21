'Obvious Mistake' to Negotiate With US - Iran Supreme Leader

Earlier in June, Khamenei stated that Washington's Middle East policies had failed, adding that Tehran won't negotiate with the US to reach a new agreement.

"The word and even the signature of the Americans cannot be relied upon, so negotiations with America are of no avail," Khamenei said in a meeting with Foreign Ministry officials, adding that negotiations with Washington would be an "obvious mistake", according to his official website.

Previously, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi stated that it is more likely that US President Donald Trump will himself "call Tehran and ask for negotiations" than Iran calling Washington. He also denied media reports that Iran handed a letter to US President Donald Trump through Russian President Vladimir Putin before the summit in Helsinki.

Donald Trump withdrew the US from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as Iran nuclear deal, in May 2018 and promised to re-impose sanctions against Tehran and any firm that does business with the country. Russia, France, China, the UK, Germany and the EU have opposed the action and confirmed their commitment to the deal.

