18:51 GMT +316 July 2018
    US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they meet in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018

    Iranian FM Refutes Rumors About Passing Message to Trump Via Putin - Reports

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi denied media reports that Iran handed a letter to US President Donald Trump through Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Mehr news agency reported on Monday.

    Qassemi noted that media gave an incomplete picture of Velayati's visit and his talks with Putin, focusing their attention on the economy and oil, while the parties also touched upon many regional and international issues, the publication said.

    On Thursday, Top Adviser for International Affairs for the Iranian Supreme Leader's Ali Akbar Velayati visited Moscow and conveyed an oral message to Putin from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as a written message from President Hassan Rouhani. Prior to that, Qassemi said that the message would include an explanation of Tehran's position with regard to the United States and its withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal.

    After Washington withdrew from the nuclear agreement, Iran saw that it was within its interests to cooperate and clarify its positions, so the Iranian president sent letters to the leadership of a number countries via special envoys to this end, Qassemi added.

    On May 8, Trump announced that the United States would be withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, formerly known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. In addition, Trump announced that the United States would be reinstating sanctions on Iran, previously lifted under the JCPOA in exchange for Tehran maintaining a peaceful nuclear program. This unilateral move has been opposed by other signatories of the JCPOA.

