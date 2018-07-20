List of Goods Iran Banned From Import Amid US Economic Pressure

The Iranian government decided that importing cars and more than 1,400 other "unnecessary goods" should be banned.

The reason for the ban on imports was the US pressure on Iran's economy. The US triggered the ban by announcing that it would re-introduce sanctions. There were many items on the list such as: refrigerators, freezers, gas stoves, automatic elevator doors, elevator cabins, cars, agricultural tractors, ambulances, kitchen hoods, car parts and cameras. However, these items were just a small part of the long list of goods banned from importation.

The ban also included household items, clothing and equipment such as wigs, natural hair, scarves and chadors (women's shawl), photo frames, players, tea thermoses, colored pencils, blankets, razors, carpets, postcards, calendars, bath and toilet soaps, wet wipes, candles, ski shoes, some types of hats and life jackets.

Iranians will also refuse to import non-alcoholic beers, tomato ketchup, packaged tea, artificial lawns, hammers and garden shovels.

In an interview with Sputnik, Mohammad Mohammad Pour Omran, Director of Department of Trade, Industry and Mines of the province of Mazandaran, explained the reasons behind this ban.

According to Omran, the main reason for this decision was that the US, contrary to all accepted international norms, continued to exert economic pressure on Iran.

He went on by saying that Iran has long sought to independently produce the above products as the industrialists of Iran have all the conditions and opportunities they need.

Secondly, there is a need to create jobs for the growing population within the country. The list includes products that Iranian industrialists can produce in the required volume and with the appropriate characteristics. Currently, the production capacity in the country is satisfactory.

"The recent decision is the continuation of the previous policy. The ban on imports of foreign products by the public sector expands the range of products of a private producer. There is no need to buy goods abroad that can be produced inside (the country)” Omran said.

He went on saying that the adopted law on the prohibition of imported goods provides for maximum use of domestic capacity, support of domestic producers and creation of additional jobs.

Despite the fact that Iran's trade balance is positive; the expert hopes that the adoption of this decision will also have favorable consequences for the country's foreign trade.

In addition, the expert noted that there is a possibility of smuggling prohibited products to Iran. Strengthening the national currency in relation to foreign, as well as strengthening control over the fight against counterfeit products will help to restrain the import of illegal goods, Omran said.

The representative of the Ministry noted that the ban on imports does not provide exceptions for any countries; however, Iran is always ready for negotiations with the interested countries.