Register
20:55 GMT +320 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Azadi Tower on Tehran's Azadi Square

    List of Goods Iran Banned From Import Amid US Economic Pressure

    © Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The Mejlis (parliament) of Iran held a closed meeting on countering the United States’ sanctions.

    The Iranian government decided that importing cars and more than 1,400 other "unnecessary goods" should be banned.

    The reason for the ban on imports was the US pressure on Iran's economy. The US triggered the ban by announcing that it would re-introduce sanctions. There were many items on the list such as: refrigerators, freezers, gas stoves, automatic elevator doors, elevator cabins, cars, agricultural tractors, ambulances, kitchen hoods, car parts and cameras. However, these items were just a small part of the long list of goods banned from importation.

    U.S. President Donald Trump signs a proclamation declaring his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 8, 2018
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Efforts to Circumvent US Anti-Iran Sanctions Are 'Generally Ineffective' – Legal Experts
    The ban also included household items, clothing and equipment such as wigs, natural hair, scarves and chadors (women's shawl), photo frames, players, tea thermoses, colored pencils, blankets, razors, carpets, postcards, calendars, bath and toilet soaps, wet wipes, candles, ski shoes, some types of hats and life jackets.

    Iranians will also refuse to import non-alcoholic beers, tomato ketchup, packaged tea, artificial lawns, hammers and garden shovels.

    In an interview with Sputnik, Mohammad Mohammad Pour Omran, Director of Department of Trade, Industry and Mines of the province of Mazandaran, explained the reasons behind this ban.

    According to Omran, the main reason for this decision was that the US, contrary to all accepted international norms, continued to exert economic pressure on Iran.

    A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc.
    © AP Photo / Carlos Barria
    'The EU and US are Playing Good Cop/Bad Cop With Iran'- Analyst
    He went on by saying that Iran has long sought to independently produce the above products as the industrialists of Iran have all the conditions and opportunities they need.

    Secondly, there is a need to create jobs for the growing population within the country. The list includes products that Iranian industrialists can produce in the required volume and with the appropriate characteristics. Currently, the production capacity in the country is satisfactory.

    "The recent decision is the continuation of the previous policy. The ban on imports of foreign products by the public sector expands the range of products of a private producer. There is no need to buy goods abroad that can be produced inside (the country)” Omran said.

    He went on saying that the adopted law on the prohibition of imported goods provides for maximum use of domestic capacity, support of domestic producers and creation of additional jobs.

    Despite the fact that Iran's trade balance is positive; the expert hopes that the adoption of this decision will also have favorable consequences for the country's foreign trade.

    In addition, the expert noted that there is a possibility of smuggling prohibited products to Iran. Strengthening the national currency in relation to foreign, as well as strengthening control over the fight against counterfeit products will help to restrain the import of illegal goods, Omran said.

    The representative of the Ministry noted that the ban on imports does not provide exceptions for any countries; however, Iran is always ready for negotiations with the interested countries.

    Related:

    Efforts to Circumvent US Iran Sanctions ‘Generally Ineffective’ – Legal Experts
    America's Immense Arms Spending Failed to Stop 9/11 Hijackers – Iran's FM
    Iran is Uninterested in Nuclear Armament - Analyst
    UK to Continue Doing Business With Iran Despite Challenges - Trade Official
    Trump Asked Eight Times to Meet Iran President at UN Last Year – Official
    Tags:
    economic benefits, policy, imports, production, trade, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse