Register
20:21 GMT +318 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright (File)

    Albright Goes Off on Trump, Calls Him 'Gift That Keeps Giving to Putin'

    © AP Photo / Zach Gibson
    World
    Get short URL
    9011

    Madeleine Albright's remarks blasting the president over his performance in Helsinki are the latest in her long-running feud with Donald Trump.

    "I think Trump is the gift that keeps giving to Putin," Albright said, speaking to MSNBC's Morning Joe.

    Claiming that the president "doesn't understand what his responsibilities are as the president of the United States," the octogenarian former secretary of state said she was most concerned about "what went on in that meeting where nobody [else] was [present]."

    Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks about the current situation in the Korean penisula and northeast Asia at a forum in Washington, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017
    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    'Most Dangerous Sec. of State Ever': Twitter Pans Albright After She Calls Trump ‘Most Undemocratic' US President
    "I found very interesting in the picture before they go in to their private meeting is Putin is sitting there with a pad of paper. I've been with Putin. He takes notes. He is very smart, and there is no idea what President Trump did in there, and what he promised, and revealed."

    Albright called on Congress to take "more action," "especially in foreign policy," to get explanations from Trump on policy. She also suggested that members of the Trump administration themselves "need to recognize that they took an oath of office to protect the Constitution."

    "Because somebody needs to make it clear to President Trump that his behavior in that press conference was un-American, outrageous, ridiculous, stupid, I can't even think of all the adjectives that I think should be attributed to that behavior," she said.

    Albright, who presided over the 1999 bombing of Yugoslavia and insisted that the death of half a million Iraqi children due to US sanctions was "worth it," also went on to rant about the Russian president. "Putin has a plan. He wants to undermine democracy. He wants to separate us from our allies in Europe. He wants to reassert influence in the Middle East. And our president is a help in all of this. There is a term that the Russians use. It's called 'useful idiot.' I do think that whatever President Trump thought he was saying, he definitely helped Putin's plans for getting back into the game, and for undermining democracy in Europe. We cannot allow that to happen," the Clinton-era official emphasized.

    A long-time Trump foe, Albright has accused him of bolstering fascism worldwide, suggested that he is "the most undemocratic present in modern American history," and argued that there was a "special place in hell" for women who didn't vote for Hillary Clinton. Her latest remarks didn't exactly surprise many Twitter users.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018
    © REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger
    Trump on Twitter: 'Putin and I Got Along Well Which Truly Bothered Many Haters'
    Albright was just one of dozens of current and former hawkish US officials who attacked the president over the Helsinki trip. Ex-CIA chief John Brennan called Trump's performance "treasonous" and said the president was "in the pocket" of President Putin. Arizona Senator John McCain called the summit "a tragic mistake." Former US ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, slammed Trump for trying to let bygones be bygones and improve the relationship between Moscow and Washington. Finally, Lindsey Graham suggested that the soccer ball Putin gifted to Trump should be checked "for listening devices" and kept out of the White House. Trump responded to "haters" by saying that they were just mad that he didn't turn the summit into a "boxing match."

    Presidents Putin and Trump met in Helsinki on Monday in a bid to improve strained relations and find areas where the nuclear powers can cooperate. In their private two-hour meeting, the leaders discussed nuclear proliferation, Syria, Iran, Ukraine, economic cooperation and other issues. The presidents labeled the talks "successful," "productive," and essential for improving ties. They agreed that there were "no objective reasons" for tensions.

    Related:

    Twitter Pans Albright After She Calls Trump ‘Most Undemocratic' US President
    ‘You’re a Murderer’: Protesters Disrupt Madeleine Albright’s ‘Fascism’ Book Tour
    Madeleine 'Worth It' Albright Accuses Trump of Bolstering Fascism Worldwide
    Hillary Clinton, Madeleine Albright Lash Out at Trump's 'Racist' Remark
    Tags:
    insults, attack, criticism, Madeleine Albright, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse