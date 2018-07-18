Trump on Twitter: 'Putin and I Got Along Well Which Truly Bothered Many Haters'

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a first face-to-face meeting with US President Donald Trump in Helsinki.

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he got along well with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki and promised that "big results" of the summit would come.

During the summit, the two parties have discussed the current state of bilateral relations along with pressing issues on the international agenda.

So many people at the higher ends of intelligence loved my press conference performance in Helsinki. Putin and I discussed many important subjects at our earlier meeting. We got along well which truly bothered many haters who wanted to see a boxing match. Big results will come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2018

"Many positive things will come out of that meeting," Trump wrote on Twitter commenting summit in Helsinki.



While the NATO meeting in Brussels was an acknowledged triumph, with billions of dollars more being put up by member countries at a faster pace, the meeting with Russia may prove to be, in the long run, an even greater success. Many positive things will come out of that meeting.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2018

The statement comes after democratic leaders demanded an open hearing in which Trump administration officials would explain what transpired in Monday's meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Commenting the North Korean issue, Trump said that sanctions will remain, promised 'exciting future for North Korea at end of process.'