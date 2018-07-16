Register
    CIA Director nominee John Brennan testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. File photo

    Ex-CIA Chief, US Officials Slam Trump-Putin Presser as ''Treason,' 'Weakness'

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    The US President and his Russian counterpart met in Helsinki to discuss a wide array of issues, including bilateral relations between the two countries, their cooperation in Syria and alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

    Former CIA Director John Brennan slammed US President Trump's "performance" during the press conference after his meeting with Putin in Helsinki as "treasonous" on his Twitter. He also claimed that Trump is "in the pocket" of Russian President Vladimir Putin and said that he had exceeded the "threshold of high crimes and misdemeanors."

    He also expressed skepticism as to why the two presidents discussed matters in private, stating that Trump lacks credibility and is probably hiding something from his advisers.

    Brennan also called on Trump's team to resign in protest against his "performance" in Helsinki on July 16, saying that no "good American patriot" would stay with Trump after that.

    "He criticized American citizens, Secretary Clinton, and others as opposed to really taking advantage of a world stage with all the world's eyes upon them to point out how unacceptable Russia's behavior and interference in our election […] But he just shirked those responsibilities," Brennan said.

    A number of other US officials have also scolded the US president's press conference in Helsinki.Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul mocked Trump's statements in which he said that the US has been to blame for deteriorating relations between America and Russia, suggesting that he should have blamed Moscow instead.

    "For President Trump to just insinuate as he just did in his initial remarks today, well bygones — let's forget about all that stuff and move on because I want a great relationship with you, Putin. That's just not serving America's national interest, in my view," former envoy said.

    Democrat Senator Jeff Merkley suggested in an interview with BuzzFeed News that Moscow is "likely" to have compromising material on Trump, claiming that it is a "standard strategy of Russia" for important visitors to the country. He further speculated that Moscow might have the so called "pee tape" allegedly depicting Trump ordering two prostitutes to urinate on a bed in at the Moscow Ritz-Carlton, where Obama's family once stayed.

    US Senator Lindsey Graham slammed Trumps speech at the press conference by saying that it was a "missed opportunity" to hold Russia accountable for the alleged meddling in the 2016 election. He further claimed that the speech will be seen as a sign of weakness in Kremlin, going on to suggest that Trump should check the soccer ball that Putin gave him during the conference to see if it is wired.

