Kim Jong-un: 'Extraordinary Efforts' Made by Trump for Improving US-N Korea Ties

US President Donald Trump has published the letter written to him by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

In a letter to Trump, Kim called the meeting with the US president in Singapore "the start of a meaningful journey," noting that Trump made "extraordinary efforts to mend relations between Washington and Pyongyang.

In addition, Kim Jong-un also expressed hope that the next meeting will take place.

A very nice note from Chairman Kim of North Korea. Great progress being made!

Earlier in July, US President Donald Trump expressed his confidence that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will honor both the contract they signed and their handshake at last month's summit in Singapore when it comes to denuclearization.

On June 6-7, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited North Korea to follow up on the agreement made in Singapore. According to Pompeo, Pyongyang confirmed its commitment to denuclearization during his two days of meetings. The North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, however, characterized the talks with Pompeo as "regrettable," noting the US "gangster-like demand for denuclearization."

US President Donald Trump and his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un met at the Singapore summit in June. This was the first meeting between the sitting leaders of the two countries. During the meeting, they discussed the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and security guarantees for North Korea.