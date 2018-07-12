Register
21:04 GMT +312 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a military parade marking the 105th birthday of Kim Il-Sung, the founder of North Korea, in Pyongyang

    Kim Jong-un: 'Extraordinary Efforts' Made by Trump for Improving US-N Korea Ties

    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US President Donald Trump has published the letter written to him by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

    In a letter to Trump, Kim called the meeting with the US president in Singapore "the start of a meaningful journey," noting that Trump made "extraordinary efforts to mend relations between Washington and Pyongyang.

    READ MORE: 'Eight Months no Nuclear Testing': Trump Sees 'Brighter Future' for North Korea

    In addition, Kim Jong-un also expressed hope that the next meeting will take place.

    Earlier in July, US President Donald Trump expressed his confidence that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will honor both the contract they signed and their handshake at last month's summit in Singapore when it comes to denuclearization.

    President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un participate in a signing ceremony during a meeting on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Trump Says Having Many Good Conversations With Pyongyang, Prevented War With North Korea
    On June 6-7, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited North Korea to follow up on the agreement made in Singapore. According to Pompeo, Pyongyang confirmed its commitment to denuclearization during his two days of meetings. The North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, however, characterized the talks with Pompeo as "regrettable," noting the US "gangster-like demand for denuclearization."

    US President Donald Trump and his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un met at the Singapore summit in June. This was the first meeting between the sitting leaders of the two countries. During the meeting, they discussed the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and security guarantees for North Korea.

    Related:

    North Korea Confirms Commitment to Denuclearization - Pompeo
    US, North Korea Create Working Group on Aspects of Denuclearization
    Movin' on Out? US Forces Korea Shifts Headquarters Further From DMZ
    Tags:
    Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Aerial Beauties: Flight Attendants From Around the World
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse