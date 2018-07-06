'Eight Months no Nuclear Testing': Trump Sees 'Brighter Future' for North Korea

"I get along very well with Chairman Kim. That’s a good thing," Trump said at a rally in Great Falls, Montana. He added he believed Kim really intended to scrap nukes. "It’s going to happen," he said.
He then argued his North Korea policy could never cause a war in the Korean peninsula and accused his predecessor, Barack Obama, of putting millions at risk in the South when he chose confrontation with Pyongyang over dialogue.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Twitter late on Thursday he had discussed North Korea with the president aboard Air Force One.
"The President told me he believes that Chairman Kim sees a different, brighter future for the people of North Korea. We both hope that’s true," he said.
Trump was the first sitting US president to ever meet a North Korean leader. The historic summit took place in Singapore last month. The two agreed that Pyongyang would abandon its nuclear arsenal in return for sanctions easing.
