Register
07:37 GMT +306 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    U.S. President Donald Trump shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un his car, nicknamed The Beast, during their walk around Capella hotel after a working lunch at a summit in Singapore, June 12, 2018, in this still image taken from video

    'Eight Months no Nuclear Testing': Trump Sees 'Brighter Future' for North Korea

    © REUTERS / Host Broadcaster
    US
    Get short URL
    101

    US President Donald Trump said Thursday he was getting along well with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un and expected him to get rid of nuclear weapons.

    "I get along very well with Chairman Kim. That’s a good thing," Trump said at a rally in Great Falls, Montana. He added he believed Kim really intended to scrap nukes. "It’s going to happen," he said.

    He then argued his North Korea policy could never cause a war in the Korean peninsula and accused his predecessor, Barack Obama, of putting millions at risk in the South when he chose confrontation with Pyongyang over dialogue.

    In this Nov. 10, 2016 file photo, a TV screen shows pictures of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea
    © AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon, File
    Trump Welcomes North Korea's Decision to Dismantle Nuclear Test Site
    "Obama was very close to going to war… You could have lost 30 to 50 million people. You could have had a war like you haven’t had in a long time. Guess what you have now: eight months no nuclear testing, no missiles, no anything," Trump pointed out.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Twitter late on Thursday he had discussed North Korea with the president aboard Air Force One.

    "The President told me he believes that Chairman Kim sees a different, brighter future for the people of North Korea. We both hope that’s true," he said.

    Soldiers of the US Army's 23rd Chemical Battalion march during a ceremony to recognise their official return to the 2nd Infantry Division located in South Korea
    © AFP 2018 / JUNG YEON-JE
    US Ends 70-Year Military Presence in Seoul Amid Kim-Trump Thaw
    Mike Pompeo is reportedly expected to continue consultations with North Korean officials during his two-day visit in Pyongyang in order to implement the forward progress made by US President Donald Trump and Kim during the high-level summit in Singapore.

    Trump was the first sitting US president to ever meet a North Korean leader. The historic summit took place in Singapore last month. The two agreed that Pyongyang would abandon its nuclear arsenal in return for sanctions easing.

    Related:

    US Military-Industrial Complex ‘Doesn't Want Peace' with North Korea
    Trump: 'If Not For Me, We Would Be at War With North Korea!'
    New Trump-Kim Meeting Rumored, Pompeo Leaving Soon for Third North Korea Visit
    Satellite Images Show North Korea Expanding Missile Facility - Reports
    Tags:
    thaw, denuclearization, Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress
    Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse