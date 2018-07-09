Trump Says Confident Kim Will Honor Contract Signed in Singapore

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Monday that he is confident North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will honor both the contract they signed and their handshake at last month's summit in Singapore when it comes to denuclearization.

"I have confidence that Kim Jong Un will honor the contract we signed &, even more importantly, our handshake. We agreed to the denuclearization of North Korea," Trump said in a Twitter message.

US President Donald Trump and his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un met at the Singapore summit in June. This was the first meeting between sitting leaders of the two countries. During the meeting, they discussed the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and security guaranties for the North Korea.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has stabilized within the last several months, with the North Korean leader had held two rounds of talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and a top-level summit with Trump.