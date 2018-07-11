Trump Aims to Make Disaster of NATO Summit, Sow Discord in Europe - US Senator

"Trump's goal is to make the NATO summit a disaster — an international embarrassment that sows more discord inside Europe," Murphy, a Democrat from the US state of Connecticut, said in the message on Twitter.
The NATO summit held in Brussels July 11-12 is off to a rocky start with Trump blasting European allies for not fulfilling their commitment to spend 2 percent of GDP to defense.
Murphy said in his message that someone is benefiting from Trump’s behavior and attached a photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump is scheduled to meet with Putin on July 16 in Helsinki, Finland.
