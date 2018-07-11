Register
11:20 GMT +311 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British troops prepare to depart upon the end of operations for US Marines and British combat troops in Helmand.

    UK Nearly Doubles Forces in Afghanistan at US Behest Amid NATO Summit

    © REUTERS / Omar Sobhani
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    122

    The British government has revealed that it is planning to reinforce the country’s troops in the war-torn Middle East country, whose army is still struggling to counter Daesh* and Taliban* terrorists, who have claimed hundreds of victims.

    Prime Minister Theresa May has announced that the UK would increase its group in Afghanistan up to 1,100 people, sending an extra 440 troops, to help the local army fight Daesh and Taliban militia. They are to participate in NATO’s Resolute Support mission, training the Afghan security forces.The troops, which would be based in the country’s capital Kabul, are not supposed to take part in active military activity, as the British forces finished combating in 2014 and have since been involved in assisting and training the local troops.

    “In committing additional troops to the Train Advise Assist operation in Afghanistan, we have underlined once again that when NATO calls, the UK is among the first to answer. NATO is as vital today as it ever has been and our commitment to it remains steadfast. The Alliance can rely on the UK to lead by example,” the British head of state said, commenting on the deployment.

    The UK decided to enhance its presence on NATO's behalf in Afghanistan following Donald Trump’s deployment of thousands of extra forces in Afghanistan last year. The US President has also called on his NATO allies to do the same.

    READ MORE: White House Expects Allies to Increase Military Presence in Afghanistan

    The UK move has come right before the NATO summit is expected to kicks off in Brussels, Belgium, on July 11 amid growing tensions within the alliance. Over the recent months, Donald Trump has repeatedly pressed the other member governments of NATO to meet their annual defense spending obligations in the alliance since he took office in January 2017; only 14 percent of them have done so. On the eve of his arrival at the grand gathering, Donald Trump suggested in a Twitter message that NATO member nations that have not met their 2 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) defense budget obligations for many years should reimburse the United States for them.

    Just four NATO member states met the stated goal of spending 2 percent or more of their GDP on defense in 2017, with the remaining 24 members falling short, according to a report by the Pew Research Center on Monday.

    Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of various terrorist and radical groups, including the Taliban. In 2001, the United States invaded Afghanistan to remove the Islamic ultra-fundamentalist movement from power in the country, but ended combat operations and withdrew its main forces by 2014, shuffling off the main responsibility to fight against radicalized militants onto the Afghan government. However the US-led coalition’s troops remain in the country; they are not only supposed to train the Afghan army, but also are entitled to launch airstrikes against Daesh and Taliban terrorists if needed.

    Meanwhile, a top Afghan commander has recently said that 77,000 Taliban militants are battling the Afghan government – more than double the estimates from US and Afghan officials about the insurgents' strength; 5,000 of them are foreign fighters and 3,000 are Daesh militants.

    According to the latest quarterly report by the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), the local government controls or influences 56.3% of the country’s territory, with the remaining 43.7% of districts either being held by the Taliban or contested.

    *Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIl/Islamic State) and Taliban — terrorist groups banned in Russia

    Related:

    Clashes Reportedly Ongoing in East Afghanistan as Gunmen Attack Education Dept
    White House Expects Allies to Increase Military Presence in Afghanistan
    Afghan Forces Destroy Daesh Stronghold Amid Crackdown on Terrorists
    Where Did $8.2 Billion in US Aid to Fight Opiates in Afghanistan Go?
    Afghan President Prolongs Ceasefire With Taliban After Daesh Suicide Attack
    Tags:
    US Afghan strategy, NATO airstrikes, military assistance, troops, Afghanistan War, NATO, Donald Trump, Theresa May, Afghanistan, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Swim Week Fashion Show Rocks Sri Lanka
    'Swim Week' Fashion Show Rocks Sri Lanka
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse