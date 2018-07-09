Register
    Chinese Newspaper with Donald Trump on Front Page

    China Orders State Media to Avoid Criticism of Trump amid Trade War – Reports

    © AFP 2018 / Greg Baker
    The instruction comes despite an ongoing trade war between the two nations.

    China has reportedly ordered the state-controlled media to refrain from using "aggressive language" against US President Donald Trump, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

    "It's been said that we should not use aggressive language for Trump," one of two unnamed sources from one of Chinese state-controlled media told to reporters.

    According to the report, state media have been instructed not to attack Donald Trump in person and instead keep the trade war topic a nation-on-nation issue. The rationale behind the decision is that insulting the nation's leader would only antagonize Trump and further complicate negotiations.

    Fashion
    CC0
    Hands Off of My Shoes: Trump, China Trade War Dodges First Daughter’s Brands
    However, SCMP reports that two other state-controlled media denied receiving instructions on Trump; despite that, the newspaper still considers the news plausible, because it reportedly mirrors an official media guide circulated on social media.

    According to the document, vulgar personal attacks are discouraged to avoid turning a trade debate into a "war of insults."

    "Restraining the state media is important, lest some enthusiastic reporters mention Trump in their pieces," says Sow Keat Tok, a University of Melbourne lecturer on China's foreign relations. "The message is not to antagonize Trump personally, but [to] keep the affair in the realm of state policy."

    The US, SCMP notes, seems to have also implemented a policy of not insulting President Xi Jinping; Donald Trump has meticulously avoided insults, as he has sometimes even praised the Chinese leader despite any conflicts that the two nations face.

    In his Twitter, Trump said that he and Xi Jinping "will always be friends, no matter what happens with our dispute on trade."

    In April, Trump also said he was "very thankful for President Xi of China's kind words on tariffs and automobile barriers," adding that the two leaders "will make great progress together!"

    President Donald Trump, accompanied by CIA Director-designate Rep. Michael Pompeo, left, waits to speak at the Central Intelligence Agency in Langley, Va., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Pompeo Urges North Korea to Follow Vietnam's Path in Relations With US
    This approach is noticeably different from the war of name-calling that the US president engaged North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un with. Trump repeatedly hurled insults at the North Korean leader, calling him a "maniac," "obviously a madman" and the famous "Little Rocket Man," among other things. Somewhat unexpectedly, Kim responded in kind, unleashing a barrage of insults at the US president, including "old lunatic," and "mentally deranged US dotard."

    Curiously enough, this in no way stopped the two from arranging their historic summit in Singapore.

    Tags:
    instructions, media, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, China, United States
