Register
23:40 GMT +320 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Northern alliance armor warm up their engines, during preparations for an offensive against Afghanistan's Taliban movement in Takhar province, some 15 km (9 miles) from the Tajik-Afghan border in Afghanistan, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2001. The opposition alliance in northern Afghanistan is coordinating its offensive with the United States, an opposition spokesman said Wednesday, and it is expecting fresh arms deliveries from two of its strongest allies in the fight against the Taliban: Iran and Russia.

    US ‘Does Not Buy’ Russia’s Argument for Backing Taliban Against Daesh - Diplomat

    © AP Photo/ Rustam Nazari
    World
    Get short URL
    114

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States does not agree with Russia’s assertion that the Taliban are a legitimate force that can be used to counter the Daesh* terrorist group inside Afghanistan, US Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells said in congressional testimony on Wednesday.

    "We see… Russia adopting a posture that [the] Taliban is a legitimate force against IS," Wells told lawmakers. "And we do not buy that as a justification of engagement with the Taliban."

    Wells said while Russia’s policies have not been helpful, Moscow and all of Afghanistan’s neighbors should back a peace process.

    "Countries like Iran and Russia do have an important role to play in the future stabilization of Afghanistan. Afghanistan’s neighbors are going to have to support any peace process," she said.

    Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the groundless US claims that Moscow allegedly supports the Taliban movement in Afghanistan. Earlier on Wednesday, the Khaama news agency cited Lt. General Austin Scott Miller, the newly nominated commander of the US-NATO mission in Afghanistan, as saying that Pakistan, Russia, and Iran supported Taliban fighters.

    The Taliban launched its first major attack since a recent ceasefire against government forces earlier on Wednesday. At least 30 Afghan troops were killed during an insurgent offensive in Badghis Province. British Army Lt. Gen. Richard J. Cripwell, deputy commander of the Resolute Support mission, told reporters that they were disappointed that the Taliban decided to return to war.

    READ MORE: Taliban Reportedly Angry Militants Are Making Selfies With Gov't Forces (PHOTOS)

    The Taliban refused to extend a ceasefire they put in place through June 19 to mark the end of Ramadan. On June 7, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced a temporary unilateral ceasefire for the period between June 11 and June 19 but urged the Taliban, to no avail, to continue the cessation of hostilities.

    * Daesh, also known as IS, ISIS, ISIL, is a terrorist organization, banned in Russia

    Related:

    Taliban Fighters Kill 30 Gov't Troops in Major Attack After Ceasefire - Governor
    Taliban Reportedly Angry Militants Are Making Selfies With Gov't Forces (PHOTOS)
    Taliban Says Ceasefire Won't Be Extended, Fighting to Resume - Reports
    Afghan President Prolongs Ceasefire With Taliban After Daesh Suicide Attack
    Tags:
    ceasefire, Daesh, Taliban, Afghanistan, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Ingraham at it Again
    Ingraham at it Again
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse