Taliban Reportedly Angry Militants Are Making Selfies With Gov't Forces (PHOTOS)

The day before, the Taliban announced its decision not to prolong the three-day ceasefire established on the occasion of the Islamic holiday Eid al-Fitr and vowed to resume fighting.

On Saturday, unarmed members of the Taliban militia entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul to celebrate a truce marking the end of the Islamic fasting season Ramadan and exchanged selfies with Afghan servicemen and government officials.

"Last night, an emergency meeting was called and all the commanders were informed and directed to take strict disciplinary action against all those Taliban members who visited citizens and took pictures with the Afghan authorities," a senior Taliban official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

He went on to say that initially, Pakistan authorities wanted foreign troops, including the US forces, to be included in the three-day ceasefire, however, the Taliban's leaders refused to do so.

On June 7, the Afghan government declared a truce for the period between June 11 and June 19 to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Later in June, Taliban decided to join the ceasefire and also announced a cessation of hostilities for three days on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The government's ceasefire did not include the *Daesh terrorist group and the truce declared by Taliban did not cover foreign forces.

On Sunday, the Taliban's ceasefire ended, while the government decided to extend its truce with the militants by 10 days.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) and Taliban are terrorist groups banned in Russia.