Kim Commits to 'Complete Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula' in Joint Document

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un signed a document after a historic summit in Singapore on June, 12. Addressing the results of the negotiations, Trump said North Korea's denuclearization process would be starting "very quickly," while the North Korean leader stated, that the world was about to see "a major change."

Kim Jong-un confirmed his commitment to the "complete denuclearization of Korean Peninsula," in a joint document signed with President Trump at Singapore on Tuesday. According to the press, the text does not mention "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization," however, it does reaffirm the Panmunjom Declaration, signed by Kim on April 27, 2018.

Washington and Pyongyang have also committed to recovering prisoners of war and the remains of those missing in action, "including the immediate repatriation of those already identified."

Both countries have agreed to hold follow-up negotiations led by the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a relevant high-level North Korean official, "at the earliest possible date," in order to implement the outcomes of the historic summit.