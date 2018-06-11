US Extradites Ex-President Martinelli to Face Charges in Panama - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has extradited former President Ricardo Martinelli to Panama in order to face criminal charges there, the US State Department said in a press release on Monday.

"On June 11, 2018, pursuant to the extradition treaty between the United States of America and the Republic of Panama, the United States extradited the former President of Panama Ricardo Martinelli to face criminal charges in Panama," the release said.

Martinelli was arrested in Miami, Florida on June 12, 2017 on an extradition request from Panama's government.

READ MORE: Vinnik Has Good Chance to be Extradited to Russia, Wants to Cooperate — Lawyer

© AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade India Seeks Extradition of Controversial Islamic Orator From Malaysia

In May 2017, Interpol issued an arrest warrant for Martinelli with a so-called "red notice," a request to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition.

Martinelli, who was Panama's president between 2009 and 2014, is accused of being engaged in corruption and spying on both his opposition and Panamanian citizens.