US Extradites Ex-President Martinelli to Face Charges in Panama - State Dept.

"On June 11, 2018, pursuant to the extradition treaty between the United States of America and the Republic of Panama, the United States extradited the former President of Panama Ricardo Martinelli to face criminal charges in Panama," the release said.
Martinelli was arrested in Miami, Florida on June 12, 2017 on an extradition request from Panama's government.
Martinelli, who was Panama's president between 2009 and 2014, is accused of being engaged in corruption and spying on both his opposition and Panamanian citizens.
