Vinnik Has Good Chance to be Extradited to Russia, Wants to Cooperate - Lawyer

"We can analyze the reasons [behind the assassination attempt] by different ways. Alexander has told 'I know too much and a lot of people in Russia would be embarrassed if I am back home.' It is likely that this attempted murder has been prepared taking into account the opportunity of his return to the country. No one has believed in it before," Timofey Musatov said, answering a question about the reasons behind the planned assassination.
READ MORE: US Intelligence Continues to Seek Russian National Vinnik's Extradition — Source
"He said the following: I want, in any circumstances, that my activities or my crimes are investigated in Russia. If I am guilty, I must be punished. I will cooperate with the investigation. I want to be in Russia under any circumstances, "- quoted the lawyer the words of Vinnik.
Earlier in May, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik that the Greek law enforcement agencies had uncovered a plan to kill the Russian citizen.
Vinnik was detained in Greece in July 2017 after the United States accused him of laundering between $4 billion and $9 billion on a bitcoin trading platform. He faces up to 55 years in prison in the United States if convicted
All comments
Show new comments (0)