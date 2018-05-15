US Intelligence Continues to Seek Russian National Vinnik's Extradition - Source

"The US intelligence services are seeking his extradition and trying to offer him a deal — a short prison sentence and cooperation in exchange of Vinnik pleading guilty. Vinnik is strongly against," the source said.
In October, two different judge panels in Thessaloniki adopted two mutually exclusive decisions of the same judicial force, one on the extradition of Vinnik to Russia and the other on his extradition to the United States. In December, the Supreme Court of Greece upheld the decision to extradite the Russian citizen to the United States. The final decision lies with the Greek justice minister.
