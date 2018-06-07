Merkel Urges Europe to Stand Against US Trying to 'Break World Order'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged the EU to show great perseverance against the backdrop of the US attempts to destroy the existing world order.
She added that, in the context of the US shifting to isolation policy, global institutions such as the EU should once again "to establish itself," according to Bloomberg. In addition, Merkel stated that Europe was facing such challenges as global financial, monetary and migratory crises.
The president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, said that tariffs were "totally unacceptable" and vowed to introduce counterbalancing measures.
European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom stressed that the bloc would take any needed steps to protect the EU market from trade diversion.
