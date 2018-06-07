Merkel Urges Europe to Stand Against US Trying to 'Break World Order'

According to Merkel, apart from the devastating consequences of the "NATO split" and the withdrawal of US President Donald Trump from the Paris climate agreement, new disagreements emerged over the transatlantic trade and Washington's withdrawal from the nuclear deal with Iran.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged the EU to show great perseverance against the backdrop of the US attempts to destroy the existing world order.

She added that, in the context of the US shifting to isolation policy, global institutions such as the EU should once again "to establish itself," according to Bloomberg. In addition, Merkel stated that Europe was facing such challenges as global financial, monetary and migratory crises.

Tensions between the EU and the US have risen in the wake of Washington's decision to exit the Iran nuclear deal in a move, which has been criticized by Brussels, Berlin, London and Paris. In addition to this, the ties between the NATO allies have been further complicated by the US decision to impose tariff

The president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, said that tariffs were "totally unacceptable" and vowed to introduce counterbalancing measures.

European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom stressed that the bloc would take any needed steps to protect the EU market from trade diversion.