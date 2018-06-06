Register
21:31 GMT +306 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, center, attends the swearing-in ceremony of President Hasan Rouhani for the second term in office, at the parliament in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017

    EU Urges US to Exclude Its Companies From Anti-Iran Sanctions - EU Rep.

    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Business
    Get short URL
    230

    France, Germany and the United Kingdom, along with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini have called on the US to exempt EU entities and individuals from the effects of Washington's sanctions against Iran.

    "The Ministers of Foreign Affairs, as well as of the economy and finance of France, Germany, Great Britain and the High Representative for Foreign Policy decided [in a letter] to make joint requests to their American counterparts, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Minister Stephen Mnuchin, on the exempt EU legal entities and individuals from the extraterritorial effects of US secondary sanctions," a EU representative told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: France, Germany, UK Demand US to Refuse From Sanctioning Their Companies in Iran

    President Hassan Rouhani listens to explanations on new nuclear achievements at a ceremony to mark National Nuclear Day, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, April 9, 2018
    © Photo: an official website of the Iranian Presidency office
    Tehran 'Preparing Activities' if Nuclear Deal Fails
    According to the official, the request includes "confirmation that secondary sanctions will not be applied to pharmaceuticals and health care," "a request for exclusion for key sectors — energy, automotive, civil aviation and infrastructure projects", as well as "ensuring proper banking and financial channels. "

    These measures, the spokesman explained, "are aimed at reducing the risks that US secondary sanctions can pose for business and economic operators."

    "They will be supported by specific requests from companies that will be considered by these companies and supported by the authorities of specific countries," the source said.

    The letter notes that all the mentioned countries "would welcome the constructive approach of the US authorities on these issues of concern".

    READ MORE: American Companies Prepare to Exit Iranian Market Due to US Sanctions — Reports

    Recently, the EU again expressed regret over the US decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal and confirmed the commitment to support it as long as Iran complies with its obligations.

    Tags:
    anti-Iranian sanctions, Federica Mogherini, Iran, United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    No Eagles Allowed
    No Eagles Allowed
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse