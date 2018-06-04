Any US-N Korea Deal Must Include Complete Denuclearization - US Senators

US Senate Democrats have sent a letter to US President Donald Trump, saying that they want any nuclear agreement with North Korea to be permanent and include a robust compliance inspection.

The senators also noted that they would seek tougher sanctions on North Korea if Trump's deal wouldn't mandate complete denuclearization and other tough conditions.

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the day before that the sanctions imposed on North Korea could only be lifted after Pyongyang demonstrates that it has taken "irreversible steps to denuclearization."

Last week, US President Donald Trump reinstated the planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, telling reporters outside the White House, "I think we're going to have a relationship, and it will start on June 12."

The statement came a week after Trump abruptly pulled out from the historic planned summit with Kim scheduled to take place on June 12 in Singapore, citing hostile comments made by Pyongyang. At the same time, however, Trump did stress that he was looking forward to meeting with Kim "some day."