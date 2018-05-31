Register
12:21 GMT +331 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man watches a TV screen showing file footage of US President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, May 23, 2018

    Media Speculates About DPRK's 'Urgent Demands' for US

    © AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US President Donald Trump has made it clear that despite the cancellation of his high-level talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Washington wants to continue "very productive" negotiations with Pyongyang.

    The South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo has cited well-informed sources as saying that Pyongyang "urged" Washington to lift the anti-DPRK sanctions and establish diplomatic relations with North Korea ahead of the possible bilateral summit.

    The sources claimed that representatives of North Korea made it plain that they had already taken steps towards de-nuclearization and are going to move towards complete nuclear disarmament.

    READ MORE: Expert Explains How North Korea Nuclear Issue Could Be Solved Without US

    "North Korea explained […] that it will not have any reason to possess nuclear weapons if US-North Korean relations are established and hostile policies, including sanctions, are stopped," the sources said.

    The sources did not exclude that a positive result of Thursday's meeting between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and senior North Korean official Kim Yong-chol in New York may add to Pyongyang and Washington signing an agreement on establishing bilateral diplomatic ties.

    READ MORE: US Erratic Policy Towards North Korea May Doom Denuclearization — Analysts

    The US, for its part, wants North Korea to remain committed to its pledge on full-fledged de-nuclearization, according to the sources.

    On Wednesday, The Guardian quoted a high-ranking US State Department official as saying that Pyongyang should hammer out a disarmament plan in the next couple of days, something which the officials said could add to a scheduled summit between Trump and Kim.

    In a separate development, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that South Korea's President Moon Jae-in may visit Singapore during the US-DPRK summit to sign an agreement on the formal end of the Korean War.

    READ MORE: S Korean President: North Korea, US Need Direct Dialogue to Establish Peace

    People pass by a TV screen showing file footages of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 9, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
    US Will Destroy Kim's 'Regime' If Threats From Pyongyang Continue - Senator
    Late last week, the White House delegation arrived in North Korea to hold talks on the preparation for the highly anticipated summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

    Earlier, the White House released Trump's letter informing Kim that the US leader was canceling their meeting in Singapore scheduled for June 12. However, the following day, the US President indicated that he might yet meet the North Korean leader as scheduled or postpone the summit.

    Related:

    ‘Disingenuous’: US Practices Nuke Strikes on North Korea While Talking of Peace
    Expert Explains Why North Korea-US Summit to Take Place in Singapore
    US to Impose New Sanctions Against North Korea Next Week - Reports
    US Sees Progress on North Korea, Military Option Still on Table - Pence
    Tags:
    summit, talks, relations, sanctions, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lightning Bolt Striking Stalin-Era Skyscraper in Moscow
    Striking Images of Lightning From Around Globe
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse