AmCham Expects US Companies' Revenue in Russia to Continue Growing in 2018

ST.PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russian-US economic cooperation, including revenue of the US businesses which operate in Russia, is expected to continue growing in 2018 despite the tense political environment, Alexis Rodzianko, president and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Russia, said on Friday.

"The results in 2017 were better than in 2016. It was a good year and many companies experienced double digit growth of business in Russia, so far 2018 looks even set to top that. The relations have two sides, the business relationship continues to be good and healthy, and the political relations continue to be challenging and we certainly hope that our diplomats do what they can to fix that side of it," Rodzianko said at the Russian-US business dialogue session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The United States has introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia since 2014 over alleged Moscow's interference in the internal affairs of other states. Russian officials have strongly denied any meddling.

The SPIEF, held annually in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg, is a major networking hub for entrepreneurs and a global platform for the discussion of crucial economic issues. The event began on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the forum.