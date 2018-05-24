Register
18:52 GMT +324 May 2018
    President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-In in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Washington

    Trump Does More to Introduce Anti-Russia Sanctions Than Obama Did - Pompeo

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    World
    120

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during testimony in the House Foreign Affairs Committee praised Trump's administration for making efforts to stop what he called was "meddling in US elections."

    US President Donald Trump's administration has done much more to impose sanctions against Russia than the previous administration of Barack Obama did, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

    READ MORE: What Explains Trump’s Decision to Postpone New Russia Sanctions?

    According to the secretary, Washington is "incredibly proud" of its measures to counter "Russian aggression."

    "It is light years better than was done in the previous administration," Pompeo pointed out.

    Pompeo's statement echoes Trump's claim that "no one has been tougher on Russia" than he has.

    Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis answers a question from a reporter during his meeting with Indonesia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Monday, March 26, 2018, at the Pentagon
    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    Trump, Merkel Praise NATO's Sanctions Against Russia - White House
    Earlier in May, Trump issued a memo ordering Pompeo to propose sanctions on Russia in response to alleged violations of a 1987 missile treaty.

    In April, the US added to the sanction list 38 Russian individuals and entities, citing Moscow’s alleged "malign activity around the globe." The sanctions target major Russian businessmen and companies, including Oleg Deripaska, along with Rusal and the En+ Group controlled by him, Viktor Vekselberg and Renova Group, the head of Gazprom Alexey Miller, and VTB Bank President Andrey Kostin.

