21:03 GMT +306 April 2018
    President Donald Trump smiles during State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol to a joint session of Congress Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 in Washington

    Pence Says New Anti-Russia Sanctions Show Trump's Strong Leadership

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The latest sanctions US President Donald Trump imposed on Russia demonstrate his strong leadership and a clear message that the United States will not condone malign activity, Vice President Mike Pence said in a statement on Friday.

    "The Trump administration continues to hold bad Russian actors accountable for their lawless actions on the international stage," Pence said. "Today's actions by [Trump] show strong leadership and send a clear message: malign activity won't be tolerated by the United States."

    Earlier on Friday, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions imposed on 38 Russian businessmen and senior government officials as well as private and state-owned companies over what it called was Russia's "destabilizing activities" around the world.

    Some of the sanctioned government officials include the head of the Presidential Directorate for Social and Economic Cooperation with the Commonwealth of Independent States Member Countries Oleg Govorun; Tula Governor Alexey Dyumin; Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev; presidential aide Yevgeny Shkolov; and Deputy of the State Duma Andrei Skoch.

    Moreover, the Treasury Department sanctioned energy giant Gazprom's CEO Alexey Miller and the heads of the company's subsidiaries; Gazprombank Chairman of the Management Board Andrey Akimov; and Gazprom Neft Board of Directors member Sergey Fursenko.

    State Duma Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy said on Friday the new round of US sanctions is a malicious attempt to dictate Washington’s will to Moscow for pursuing an independent and sovereign policy, and the effort is doomed to fail.

    Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said sanctioned businessmen and organizations will find ways to compensate for the sanctions’ potential effect on the economy. Patrushev added the US sanctions created a good potential for economic cooperation with countries other than the United States.

