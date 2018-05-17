Trump Orders to Propose Sanctions for Alleged Russia Missile Treaty Violations

A spending bill for fiscal year 2018 requires that Trump develop and submit to Congress a plan to punish Russia for its non-compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.
The measures listed in section 1244(c)(1)-(4) include travel bans and asset freezes on senior Russian officials identified as being responsible for ordering or facilitating Russia’s non-compliance with the pact.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry has repeatedly voiced concern over US claims seen as a way to justify more sanctions on Russia. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denied Russia was in breach of the accord, saying there was no proof, and in turn accused Washington of "taking liberties" with the treaty.
