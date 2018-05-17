Trump Orders to Propose Sanctions for Alleged Russia Missile Treaty Violations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump issued a memo on Wednesday ordering State Secretary Mike Pompeo to propose sanctions on Russia in response to alleged violations of a 1987 missile treaty.

A spending bill for fiscal year 2018 requires that Trump develop and submit to Congress a plan to punish Russia for its non-compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

The measures listed in section 1244(c)(1)-(4) include travel bans and asset freezes on senior Russian officials identified as being responsible for ordering or facilitating Russia’s non-compliance with the pact.

© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov Russian Embassy in US Debunks Accusations of Alleged INF Treaty Violation

The INF Treaty prohibits the development, deployment and testing of ground-launched ballistic or cruise missiles with ranges between 300 and 3,400 miles.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has repeatedly voiced concern over US claims seen as a way to justify more sanctions on Russia. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denied Russia was in breach of the accord, saying there was no proof, and in turn accused Washington of "taking liberties" with the treaty.