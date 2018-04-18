Register
15:11 GMT +318 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Loud & Clear

    What Explains Trump’s Decision to Postpone New Russia Sanctions?

    Loud & Clear
    Get short URL
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    0 0 0

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and Walter Smolarek are joined by Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of “The Frozen Republic,” “The Velvet Coup,” and “America's Undeclared War,” and Jim Kavanagh, the editor of ThePolemicist.net.

    Despite Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley's announcement there would be additional sanctions on Russia, Trump pulled back yesterday. Whether a misstep by Haley or indecision by Trump, the office is clearly unorganized.

    Tuesday's weekly series continues, looking at the top economic issues of the day, focusing on banks being the biggest beneficiary of Trump's tax bill, with Bank of America noting this week that its effective tax rate is now nine points lower. Financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey joins the show.

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is visiting Trump at Mar-a-Lago today. Both leaders are dealing with scandals, and Abe's approval ratings are in the 30s and even 20s according to one poll. How will this visit affect the Trans Pacific Partnership, high-level diplomacy in Korea, and other key global issues? Brian and Walter speak with Vijay Prashad, the Director of the Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research and Chief Editor of LeftWord Books.

    Debate is raging in the British parliament over the highly unpopular decision by Theresa May's government to join the U.S.-led missile attack on Syria last Friday. Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn is pushing for a war powers act to limit the ability of a Prime Minister from launching military action in the future without consulting parliament. Robert Griffiths, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Britain, joins the show.

    A series of deadly attacks across Afghanistan the government says was carried out by the Taliban took place over the weekend, leading to dozens of deaths as the spring fighting season gets underway. Will the U.S. occupation of the country ever end? Brian Terrell, a long time peace activist and a co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Nonviolence, joins Brian and Walter.

    A federal court ruled recently against a 2017 Maryland law that let the Attorney General sue pharmaceutical companies for price gouging. Is this another case of corporate profits coming before people's needs? Nicole Roussell, producer for Loud & Clear, joins the show.

    David S Buckel was a prominent LGBTQ rights lawyer who litigated landmark cases for marriage equality and the rights of LGBTQ youth. Later on, he fiercely advocated for protections for the environment. He died on Saturday after setting himself on fire in a tragic act of protest against climate change. Brian and Walter speak with Fred Magdoff, professor emeritus of plant and soil science at the University of Vermont and the co-author of "What Every Environmentalist Needs to Know About Capitalism" and "Creating an Ecological Society: Toward a Revolutionary Transformation."

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Sanctions, Economy, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Diversity of Heritage: Lesser Known World Monuments and Historic Sites
    Diversity of Heritage: Lesser Known World Monuments and Historic Sites
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse