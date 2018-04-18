What Explains Trump’s Decision to Postpone New Russia Sanctions?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and Walter Smolarek are joined by Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of “The Frozen Republic,” “The Velvet Coup,” and “America's Undeclared War,” and Jim Kavanagh, the editor of ThePolemicist.net.

Despite Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley's announcement there would be additional sanctions on Russia, Trump pulled back yesterday. Whether a misstep by Haley or indecision by Trump, the office is clearly unorganized.

Tuesday's weekly series continues, looking at the top economic issues of the day, focusing on banks being the biggest beneficiary of Trump's tax bill, with Bank of America noting this week that its effective tax rate is now nine points lower. Financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey joins the show.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is visiting Trump at Mar-a-Lago today. Both leaders are dealing with scandals, and Abe's approval ratings are in the 30s and even 20s according to one poll. How will this visit affect the Trans Pacific Partnership, high-level diplomacy in Korea, and other key global issues? Brian and Walter speak with Vijay Prashad, the Director of the Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research and Chief Editor of LeftWord Books.

Debate is raging in the British parliament over the highly unpopular decision by Theresa May's government to join the U.S.-led missile attack on Syria last Friday. Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn is pushing for a war powers act to limit the ability of a Prime Minister from launching military action in the future without consulting parliament. Robert Griffiths, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Britain, joins the show.

A series of deadly attacks across Afghanistan the government says was carried out by the Taliban took place over the weekend, leading to dozens of deaths as the spring fighting season gets underway. Will the U.S. occupation of the country ever end? Brian Terrell, a long time peace activist and a co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Nonviolence, joins Brian and Walter.

A federal court ruled recently against a 2017 Maryland law that let the Attorney General sue pharmaceutical companies for price gouging. Is this another case of corporate profits coming before people's needs? Nicole Roussell, producer for Loud & Clear, joins the show.

David S Buckel was a prominent LGBTQ rights lawyer who litigated landmark cases for marriage equality and the rights of LGBTQ youth. Later on, he fiercely advocated for protections for the environment. He died on Saturday after setting himself on fire in a tragic act of protest against climate change. Brian and Walter speak with Fred Magdoff, professor emeritus of plant and soil science at the University of Vermont and the co-author of "What Every Environmentalist Needs to Know About Capitalism" and "Creating an Ecological Society: Toward a Revolutionary Transformation."

