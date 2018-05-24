US Iran Sanctions May Limit Iran's Oil Sales Up to 1Mln Barrels Daily - BP Chief

"The withdrawal of the United States from the agreement seems to be the beginning of the negotiation. It would impact Iranian oil sales between 300,000 and 1 million barrels per day, that’s sort of the range of estimates there," Dudley said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Speaking about oil prices, Bob Dudley said he doubted that oil prices would reach $100 per barrel.
"There are people predicting that it will be $100 [per barrel], I don’t think it will be $100 unless there are geopolitical restrictions to the flow of oil, I mean conflict, and I don’t expect that," Dudley said.
READ MORE: St. Petersburg to Host SPIEF on Acute Global Economic Issues
Dudley said he believed that the agreement of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-cartel producers on cutting oil production would be kept until the end of 2018.
READ MORE: Putin to Meet With Foreign Companies' Chief Executives on SPIEF Sidelines
SPIEF, held annually in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg, is a major global platform for communication between business representatives and the discussion of crucial economic issues.
Sputnik, which is a multimedia international news and information agency, is the official media partner of the forum.
All comments
Show new comments (0)