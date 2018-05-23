Putin to Meet With Foreign Companies' Chief Executives on SPIEF Sidelines

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with the chief executives of foreign companies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), representatives of BP, Siemens, Huawei, Shell, Boeing, Total, Volvo and Toyota will attend the meeting, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"Another traditional event in the program with the president, it is held every year, it is really very valuable and important, is a meeting with the heads of the largest foreign companies and business associations. The heads of such companies as BP, Siemens, Huawei, Shell, Boeing, Total, Volvo, Toyota, etc. [will attend the meeting]," Ushakov said.

He went on saying that Putin will also meet Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde to discuss the global economy, sanctions and IMF reform.

SPIEF, held annually in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg, is a major global platform for communication between business representatives and the discussion of crucial economic issues. The upcoming event will start on Thursday and will continue until Saturday. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the forum.