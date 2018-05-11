IRGC Exports 'Destabilizing Influence Throughout Middle East' - White House

The White House issued a statement on Friday, calling "responsible nations" to bring pressure on Iran to change this "dangerous behavior."

According to the statement, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps "pours resources into exporting destabilizing influence throughout the Middle East."

"Already this week, the IRGC (Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) has fired rockets at Israeli citizens, and Iran's proxies in Yemen have launched a ballistic missile at Riyadh," the statement said. "These actions are further proof that the Iranian regime's reckless actions pose a severe threat to regional peace and security. It is time for responsible nations to bring pressure on Iran to change this dangerous behavior," the statement reads.

The situation around Iran escalated earlier this week after US President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the JCPOA, also known as the Iranian Nuclear Deal and re-impose US sanctions on Iran.

Later in the week, the Israeli Air Force hit dozens of what it called Iranian military targets in Syria after the Iranian forces allegedly fired 20 rockets at positions of the Israeli Defense Forces in Golan Heights.

Israel added that the aircraft also targeted Syrian anti-aircraft batteries that fired at them during the overnight raid.