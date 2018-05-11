Register
21:14 GMT +311 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian demonstrators burn representations of the U.S. flag during a protest in front of the former U.S. Embassy in response to President Donald Trump's decision Tuesday to pull out of the nuclear deal and renew sanctions, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, May 9, 2018

    Iran Deal: Trump's Pullout May Result in Three Scenarios, Benefits for Russia

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Washington's decision to tear the Iran deal up may result in unintended consequences for all parties involved. Sputnik contributor Maxim Rubchenko presents three possible outcomes of Donald Trump's May 8 move.

    Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, has brought unexpected benefits to Russia: Crude prices have soared sharply, prompting Bank of America's Merrill Lynch firm to suggest that Brent could skyrocket to $100 per barrel.

    The US president announced his decision to pull out on May 8. Although the resumption of sanctions against Tehran is likely to occur within the next six months, Trump's order has already blocked all new US-Iranian contracts and set 90 and 180-day deadlines for US companies to stop their cooperation with the Islamic Republic.

    What Trump's Pullout of Iran Nuclear Deal May Lead to

    According to Sputnik contributor Maxim Rubchenko, there are three possible scenarios as to how events could unfold.

    First, Iran's oil market share could reduce from 3.8 million barrels per day to 1-1.5 million barrels, with crude prices mounting to $85-90 per barrel.

    "This, first, would slow down China's economic growth; secondly, it will serve as an incentive for increasing production of shale oil. Third, growing geopolitical tensions will increase the demand for dollar, which will allow the US to lower the cost of borrowing — now a record one in ten years," the journalist suggested.

    European Union's Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini speaks to the media at a news conference after talks with Turkish officials in Ankara (File)
    © AP Photo / Burhan Ozbilici
    Iran Nuclear Deal Works, EU Intends to Preserve It - Mogherini
    Under this scenario, Saudi Arabia could rush to occupy the energy niche left by Iran and thus diminish Riyadh's budget deficit.

    For its part, Israel would win in the military-political field: Being deprived of its oil profits, Tehran may reduce its activity in Lebanon and Syria.

    Second, international observers foresee that the resumption of anti-Iranian restrictions in full is simply impossible. Washington's allies, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UK Prime Minister Theresa May have issued a joint statement expressing "regret" and "concern" about Trump's decision to exit the nuclear agreement.

    "Together, we emphasize our continuing commitment to the JCPOA. This agreement remains important for our shared security. We recall that the JCPOA was unanimously endorsed by the UN Security Council in resolution 2231. This resolution remains the binding international legal framework for the resolution of the dispute about the Iranian nuclear program," the statement said.

    A worker stands at the entrance of the reactor of Bushehr nuclear power plant, outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran (File)
    © AP Photo / IIPA,Ebrahim Norouzi
    From Money Loss to New Conflicts: What May Happen if Trump Rips Iran Deal Up
    Trump's decision to resume anti-Iran sanctions could deal a severe blow to major European corporations, including energy companies Total and Eni and aeronautical products manufacturer Airbus.

    Therefore, it is expected that Washington may reconsider its decision and propose a "better deal" instead of a zero deal. Trump may either call upon Iran and the P5+1 to sign a new agreement, or announce additional postponements for European companies working with Iran. Otherwise he will face serious confrontation with his European allies.

    "The exit from the Iran deal… marks the biggest rupture in transatlantic relations since the end of the Cold War and mocks the west's efforts to uphold a rules-based order," The Financial Times writes. "The US may have reneged, but Europe — and the rest of the international community — can demonstrate that they are prepared to keep the bargain with Iran — the lifting of sanctions in return for nuclear compliance."

    veiled Iranian woman walks past a mural depicting the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, and national Iranian flag, painted on the wall of the former U.S. Embassy, in Tehran, Iran
    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Nuclear Deal With Iran 'Dead': US Aims for Regime Change in Tehran – Analyst
    At the same time, Rubchenko believes that even if EU member states halt their business projects with the Islamic Republic, Tehran is likely to preserve its position on Asia's energy market, which would allow it to sell up to 250,000 barrels per day.

    The third scenario envisages nothing short of an all-out war in the Persian Gulf.

    According to the journalist, if Iran delivers on its promise to resume the production of highly enriched weapons-grade uranium, Israel, with the support from the United States and Saudi Arabia, could attack Iranian nuclear facilities. Tehran, in turn, could resort to tit-for-tat measures and hit Israel from the Syrian territory.

    Recently, Israel has repeatedly launched missile strikes on Syria, targeting Iranian positions. On May 10, Tel Aviv announced that Israel's forces had struck "nearly all the Iranian infrastructure in Syria" in response to a barrage of Iranian rockets.

    Following the incident, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov warned that "the current increased tensions between Israel and Iran with their exchange of rocket fire is dangerous, as it distracts from the fight against Daesh terrorists, hampers the political settlement of the situation in Syria."

    "A big war in the Middle East will easily return oil prices to three-digit values," Rubchenko presumed, adding that a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz alone could slash oil supplies to the international market by 20 percent.

    According to the journalist, both skyrocketing crude prices and the increase in tensions between Iran, the US and Europe plays into the hands of Moscow: On the one hand, it means additional profits to the country's budget, on the other hand, EU member states may reconsider the US-backed anti-Russia sanctions regime, as it strips them of considerable business opportunities.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Exit From Iran Deal May Fuel Nuclear Arms Race in Middle East - Ex-EU Aide
    Iran Nuclear Deal Works, EU Intends to Preserve It - Mogherini
    Hundreds Protest in Tehran Against Trump's Decision to Withdraw From Iran Deal
    Iran Asks Airbus About Decision on Aircraft Sales as US Quits Nuke Deal - Report
    ‘Pushing Iran, Russia and China Closer’: Nuke Deal Exit Will Create New Alliance
    Tags:
    Iran nuclear deal, conflict, airstrike, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), United Nations, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, Theresa May, Iran, Israel, Syria, United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
    This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse