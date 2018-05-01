Register
23:07 GMT +301 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this image from APTN video, a man throws a shoe at President George W. Bush during a news conference with Iraq Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008, in Baghdad. The man threw two shoes at Bush, one after another. Bush ducked both throws, and neither man was hit.

    Guy Who Hurled Shoes at George W. Bush Running for Iraqi Parliament (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo / APTN
    World
    Get short URL
    0 61

    The Iraqi journalist jailed for throwing both of his shoes at then-US President George W Bush in December 2008 is running for Parliament in the country’s upcoming election on a platform of anti-corruption and opposing the American occupation.

    "White House: a stupid institution with smart missiles," Iraqi Council of Representatives-hopeful Muntadhar al-Zaidi shared in an April Facebook post.

    In an April 22 interview with Albawabh News, the former journalist said that after being released from prison, he founded a relief organization for the victims of the US occupation in Iraq and promoted the arrest of Bush and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair. His life took a turn for the political and he became more of an activist, joining demonstrations and sit ins.

    Iraq is getting rid of terrorists, he noted — now, it must get rid of corruption.

    The broadcaster and journalist is well-known for the "shoe throwing incident" in 2008.

    Bush told Iraqi press members at the time, "It doesn't bother me. If you want the facts, it's a size 10 shoe that he threw… I didn't feel the least bit threatened by it."

    Speaking to US media a week later, the Texan explained that Zaidi was "looking for notoriety" but that Iraqi authorities should not "overreact." Zaidi ultimately was sentenced to one year in prison for assaulting a foreign head of state.

    However, to some Iraqis, Zaidi was a hero. A large fiberglass and copper statue of the shoe he threw at Bush was erected by an orphanage in the northern city of Tikrit in 2009.

    George W. Bush
    Dmitriy Astakhov
    George W. Bush Should Face Probe Over Post 9/11 Torture: Amnesty International

    But Bush's cat-like reflexes prevented any actual bodily harm from occurring. "I didn't have much time to reflect on anything. I was ducking and dodging," Bush recalled during the same interview with US reporters.

    Bush fell short of following the 5 D's of Dodgeball — Dodge, Duck, Dip, Dive and Dodge — having only completed two of the maneuvers.

    Related:

    Former President George Bush's Brother William 'Bucky' Bush Has Died at 79
    From Bush Jr to Erdogan: What Foreign Politicians Think About Putin
    Trump, Bush Performing ‘Fake Debate’ on Economic Agenda
    'They Joke About Bush': Serbian Tourists Debunk Myths About N Korea
    Fox in the Henhouse? Trump May Dump Bush-League Spicer
    Tags:
    election, George Bush, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse