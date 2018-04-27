Trump on Inter-Korea Summit: Good Things Happening, But 'Only Time Will Tell'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump said Friday, commenting on the inter-Korea summit, that good things were happening, but “only time will tell.”

“After a furious year of missile launches and Nuclear testing, a historic meeting between North and South Korea is now taking place. Good things are happening, but only time will tell!” Trump said in a tweet.

The US president then further expressed hope that the Korean War would end soon as no peace treaty was signed after the Korean War of 1950-1953.

"KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!" Trump tweeted.

​North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held the third intro-Korean summit since the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War. It was held on the southern side of the demilitarized zone but President Moon briefly stepped over onto the northern soil when the two met on Friday morning.

This meeting came after a thaw in relations that took place on the Korean Peninsula leading up to the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, in which North Korea agreed to participate in the games and join its southern neighbor as a unified Korea.

The meeting between Kim and Moon comes ahead of another anticipated meeting set to take place between US President Donald Trump and Kim later this spring.