Kim Jong-un's Gift to South Korean President Moon Revealed

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in sat down for the first time to hold a groundbreaking summit on Friday to discuss inter-Korean peace.

According to media reports, Kim Jong-un has treated his South Korean counterpart to a cold buckwheat noodle dish, known as naengmyeon, which is expected to be prepared by a chef from one of Pyongyang’s finest restaurants – Okryu Gwan.

“It was difficult, but we brought Pyongyang naengmyeon with us. I hope President Moon Jae-in will enjoy it,” Kim said, as cited by The Korea Herald.

Several media reported that besides the very special noodles, the wide-ranging menu will include steamed square dumplings, stuffed with croaker and sea cucumber, cold naengchae salad made with octopus, rosti, which is a potato fritter dish from Switzerland, where Kim allegedly spent part of his life, charcoal-grilled beef, the John Dory fish and a mango mousse, decorated with the unification flag and spring flowers, in a chocolate shell for dessert.

The two leaders met in the demilitarized zone, greeting each other with a handshake and posed for photos on both sides of border; denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, peace settlement and improvement of inter-Korean relations is reported to be on the summit’s agenda.