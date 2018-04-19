Russian Diplomat Slams 'Destructive and Irrational' US Policy Toward Venezuela

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow considers the US policy toward Venezuela irresponsible, Washington provokes a deterioration of the social and economic situation in the Latin American country, Director of Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of Latin America Aleksander Shchetinin told Sputnik in an interview.

"In our opinion, US policy toward Venezuela is very destructive and irrational. After all, in fact, what do our US colleagues do? First, they do not believe in the victory of the opposition. Thus, the prestige of the opposition is severely damaged. Secondly, against this background, they take steps to provoke … chaos and artificial deterioration of the social and economic situation in the country. They are provoking a lack of money supply, shortage of food, medicines and so on. In fact, they promote extreme discontent among the population and riot," Shchetinin said.

The Venezuelan presidential election is scheduled for May 20. There are five candidates for the post: incumbent President Nicholas Maduro, opposition leader Henri Falcon, Reinaldo Quijada, Luis Ratti and Javier Bertucci. According to analysts, the election's front-runners are Maduro and Falcon.

US-Venezuelan relations have been tense for decades with Caracas regularly blaming Washington for interfering in its internal affairs and exerting economic and political pressure on Venezuela.

Venezuela currently has one of the worst economic and political crises in the country's history, which started in 2012 with changes on the global oil market. More than 95 percent of its export revenues come from oil and its derivatives.