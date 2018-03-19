Trump Bans US Transactions With Venezuela's Digital Currency - White House

The prohibition follows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's December announcement of a new virtual currency, aimed to fight the economic crisis.

"All transactions related to, provision of financing for, and other dealings in, by a United States person or within the United States, any digital currency, digital coin, or digital token, that was issued by, for, or on behalf of the Government of Venezuela on or after January 9, 2018, are prohibited as of the effective date of this order," the executive order said.

The executive order said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro issued the digital currency in an attempt to get around US sanctions.

READ MORE: Inflation-Hit Venezuela Introduces New Highest-Denomination Banknote

After in December Maduro announced the creation of a new virtual currency to fight the economic crisis, pay debts, and revive the national economy, late in February, Venezuela launched the presale of cryptocurrency tokens, each backed by a barrel of Venezuelan oil. Maduro has estimated early gains at $735 million.

The move was taken amid Venezuela's the worst economic crisis in its history which started in 2012 with changes on the global oil market. More than 95 percent of its export revenues come from oil and its derivatives.

In 2015, with the fall of prices on hydrocarbons to 50 dollars per barrel, Venezuela's economy was knocked out, leaving the population with shortages of food and medicine.

READ MORE: Cryptocurrency Training Center Opens in Venezuela Amid Petro Token Rise